Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 369,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,095. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
