Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 369,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,095. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

