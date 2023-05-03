Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCOI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

CCOI stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 619.42 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,270 shares of company stock worth $660,096. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

