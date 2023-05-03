Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20 billion-$19.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.56 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.11-4.34 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. 3,563,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $84.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

