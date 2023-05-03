Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $577.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

