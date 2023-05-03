Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 47.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

COIN stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $132.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

