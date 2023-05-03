Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.69

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 19700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.