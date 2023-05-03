Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,635 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.