Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,610,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,971,000 after purchasing an additional 239,635 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

