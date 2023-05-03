Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

