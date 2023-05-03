Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $35.09 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $35,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

