Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $37.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.32% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $37,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $47.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

