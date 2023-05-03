Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $448.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

