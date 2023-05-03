Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $45,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 387,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $127.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.18.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
