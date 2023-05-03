Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $43,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.