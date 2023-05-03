Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.71% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $32,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

