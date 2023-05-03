Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 30,135 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $41,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

