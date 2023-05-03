Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.00. 345,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.