Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 5,459,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,930,553. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.