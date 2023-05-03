Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,000. Broadcom makes up 4.9% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,520. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $622.81 and its 200-day moving average is $570.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

