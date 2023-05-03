Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 125,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. Pfizer accounts for 3.9% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,651,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470,934. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

