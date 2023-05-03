Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297,664 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 163,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

