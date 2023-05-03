Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 976,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.65. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,771,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 244,019 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

