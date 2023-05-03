Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,483. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 184.94, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

