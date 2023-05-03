Comparing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adeia alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 1.75 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.53 ITV $4.61 billion 0.86 $529.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Adeia and ITV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adeia and ITV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 ITV 1 0 1 0 2.00

Adeia presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.48%. ITV has a consensus price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 633.42%. Given ITV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ITV is more favorable than Adeia.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Adeia pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Adeia beats ITV on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ITV

(Get Rating)

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment. The company was founded in September 1955 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.