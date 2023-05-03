Comparing Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Inter & Co, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 3.23 $1.73 billion $3.18 13.53 Inter & Co, Inc. $3.56 billion 0.11 -$2.15 million $0.01 170.00

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.59%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02%

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

