Comstock Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 8,617,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

