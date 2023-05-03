Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 21,620,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,649,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.11.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $39,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 288,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 183.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.