Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 16,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,756. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $829,475.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

