Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $760-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.83 million. Confluent also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

CFLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. 7,440,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,488. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.