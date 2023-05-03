Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $859.48 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $859.48 million and approximately $107.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,346.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00306258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00541857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00413402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,289,412 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,788,135,280.4062696 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30574351 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $79,237,332.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.