Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,497,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 254,896 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

