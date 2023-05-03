Connectus Wealth LLC Has $24.06 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.5 %

MPC stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

