Conning Inc. Acquires 61,063 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,302. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.