Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

NYSE:TMO traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.74. 669,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.35. The company has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

