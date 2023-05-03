Conning Inc. Has $31.56 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.12% of HP worth $31,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 1,695,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

