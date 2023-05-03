Conning Inc. Has $35.67 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.10% of Cummins worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

CMI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

