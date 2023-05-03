CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CONSOL Energy has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CONSOL Energy to earn $19.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. 225,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,888. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

