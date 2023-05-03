Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 249,066 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,066 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.25% of Activision Blizzard worth $150,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 1,218,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

