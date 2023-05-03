Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 33,847 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,847 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $103,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234,998. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

