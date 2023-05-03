Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Copart were worth $129,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copart by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 363,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,846. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

