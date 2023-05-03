Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after acquiring an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,613. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

