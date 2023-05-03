Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

