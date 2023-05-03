Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,102. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.