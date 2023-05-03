Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.03 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $87.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.03 or 0.00038004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

