Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,160,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 19,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 11,651,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 111.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 168.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 883,030 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

