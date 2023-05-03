Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,160,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 19,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Coty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 11,651,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
