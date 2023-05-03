Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 1,765,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 17.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 34,086 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

