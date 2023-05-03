Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,624. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

