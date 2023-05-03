Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,624. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.