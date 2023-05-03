Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) vs. Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Critical Analysis

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 2 0 2.00 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus price target of $109.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 532.18%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.20% 23.55% 5.29% Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Reborn Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.27 billion 0.70 $131.88 million $4.80 21.54 Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 3.53 -$3.56 million ($0.30) -2.90

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Reborn Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

