Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,627.12

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,627.12 ($20.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.49). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($16.87), with a volume of 92,889 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.74) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,272.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,624.40.

Craneware Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Craneware’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson bought 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($17.93) per share, with a total value of £49,995.40 ($62,463.02). 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Craneware

(Get Rating)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.