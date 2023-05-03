Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.56 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.76 earnings per share.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $430.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,961 shares of company stock worth $1,010,600. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

